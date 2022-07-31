Video – Highlights of Arsenal 6-0 Sevilla with Gabriel Jesus hat-trick

Arsenal have had a truly spectacular start to the season, winning every game on our USA tour including beating Chelsea 4-0, and then our final warm up game in the Emirates Cup yesterday ending in an incredible 6-0 victory over Sevilla, who finished 4th in La Liga last season.

Our new super signing Gabriel Jesus was on the scoresheet again with a hat-trick, while Saka got two, and Eddie Nketiah ended up scoring our 6th from the bench.

Great game! Great result. Now we can go into the Premier League season in super confident mood….

Bring on Crystal Palace!

COYG!

With thanks to FoxSports…