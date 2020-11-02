Video highlights of Arsenal’s impressive victory over United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta carved out the perfect game plan that left Man United stifled.
Our team had the Red Devils dominated in every aspect more-or-less from kick-off, and had our finishing been better again, we would have won by more.
Check out the highlights below.
That win keeps us within four points of top spot, and stretches United’s non-winning streak at Old Trafford to four.
Who was your Man of the Match?
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Elneny MoM closely followed by Gabriel and Partey.
I can hardly believe I am saying this, but I thought Elneny was MoM. Is he the same player we sent out on loan last season – he doesn’t look like him?
What a partnership with Partey which hopefully will develop further. I think we still need a goalscorer; perhaps Martinelli will be the answer when he returns.