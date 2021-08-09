Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Highlights of Ben White’s full debut & Arteta’s comments on star signing

Ben White started his first match in our famous red & white this weekend as we took on Tottenham in the Mind Series, and he put in a faultless Arsenal performance.

The defender arrived from Brighton this summer and is already making an impact for his new side, with his performance giving a huge insight to how he could settle in our back line, and our rivals really struggled to get the better of the 23 year-old.

It was no shock to understand that White had come off before Tottenham managed to score the only goal of the game, and the manager had his say on our new signing’s debut.

White was thoroughly impressive yesterday, and will hopefully be fully ready for the start of the Premier League this Friday when we take on Brentford.

Did White look up for playing the full 90 yesterday? Was his substitution just to get minutes into the rest of the squad with a large portion of the squad featuring somewhat?

Patrick

  1. Oldman-58 says:
    August 9, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    He played very well but also had some shakey moments which is to be expected.

    The unfortunate thing is our fans are sometimes far too positive about a performance, some were going on like he is already better than Tony Adams.

    Fans lack objectivity, it was a fairly solid game with some promise shown. Nothing more, nothing less. I wish Ben well.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      August 9, 2021 at 5:53 pm

      Well said 👍

      Reply
  2. NY_Gunner says:
    August 9, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    Now all we need is Kalvin Phillips 😁

    Reply
    1. DaJuhi says:
      August 9, 2021 at 5:59 pm

      Only? Haha, who’s going to create our chances? White? XD

      Reply
  3. RFrancis says:
    August 9, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    Any highlights of Saliba’s full debut for Marseille FC?

    Reply

