Video: Highlights of Ben White’s full debut & Arteta’s comments on star signing

Ben White started his first match in our famous red & white this weekend as we took on Tottenham in the Mind Series, and he put in a faultless Arsenal performance.

The defender arrived from Brighton this summer and is already making an impact for his new side, with his performance giving a huge insight to how he could settle in our back line, and our rivals really struggled to get the better of the 23 year-old.

Full debut ✅ @Ben6White was in fine form during his first north London derby this afternoon 👏

It was no shock to understand that White had come off before Tottenham managed to score the only goal of the game, and the manager had his say on our new signing’s debut.

@Ben6White

💬 "He was really good. Some of them have only trained for four or five days. It was a good start." Despite the result, the boss was full of praise for our new signing…

White was thoroughly impressive yesterday, and will hopefully be fully ready for the start of the Premier League this Friday when we take on Brentford.

Did White look up for playing the full 90 yesterday? Was his substitution just to get minutes into the rest of the squad with a large portion of the squad featuring somewhat?

Patrick