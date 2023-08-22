Video – Highlights of Crystal Palace v Arsenal as Gunners hold on for another three points

No one expected an easy game against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side who have never lost a home game since the 76 year old took over in March. But Arsenal had to dig deep to break down the Eagles to maintain their 100% start to the season, and even had to play the last 20 minutes without Tomiyasu, whose sending off meant that Arteta had to withdraw Martinelli from the front line and defend like hell to keep their slender lead, which was thanks to an Odegaard penaly.

Arteta stuck to his new tactics which had to accomodate Havertz, Partey and Rice in the starting line-up, and although we looked sound defensively, we had a very hard time creating many clearcut chances up front.

Hopefully the team can still only improve from now on….

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

