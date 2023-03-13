Video Highlights of Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – An excellent hat-trick of Trossard assists

Arsenal were absolutely unstoppable yesterday against Fulham, especially in the first half, despite our neighbours having a brilliant season.

Considering our own problem lately is that we are conceding lots of goals from set pieces, it was great to see our first goal come from a corner which was put away easily by Gabriel to give us an early lead.

Trossard quickly followed that up with another excellent cross which was converted by Martinelli this time, and the well-taken third by Odegaard just gave us the icing on the cake, and ended the match as a contest.

Enjoy!

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about our great game at Fulham, Trossard masterclass, Jesus’ return, and the Arsenal fans..