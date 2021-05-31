Video – Highlights of Joe Willock’s brilliant loan period at Newcastle

It looked like Joe Willock’s career at Arsenal had stagnated this season as he was hardly given a game by Mikel Arteta in the starting line-up, so it was the prudent thing to do by sending the young Englishman out on loan to Newcastle in January.

He has been a revelation for the Toon in the last 4 months, scoring 8 goals and helping Steve Bruce’s side climb up the table in the second half of the season.

The good news is that Willock will be returning to the Emirates next season and must surely be a big part of Arteta’s future plans…

Enjoy