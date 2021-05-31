Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Highlights of Joe Willock’s brilliant loan period at Newcastle

It looked like Joe Willock’s career at Arsenal had stagnated this season as he was hardly given a game by Mikel Arteta in the starting line-up, so it was the prudent thing to do by sending the young Englishman out on loan to Newcastle in January.

He has been a revelation for the Toon in the last 4 months, scoring 8 goals and helping Steve Bruce’s side climb up the table in the second half of the season.

The good news is that Willock will be returning to the Emirates next season and must surely be a big part of Arteta’s future plans…

Enjoy

  1. Twig says:
    May 31, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    That’s what loans are for! Hope he can come back and stake a claim for the midfield spot next to Partey. Then add a little Buendia on top and we have a mouthwatering midfield!

