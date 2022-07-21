Video Highlights – Orlando 1-3 Arsenal – Gunners leave it late but come through in end

Arsenal continued their pre-season with a tough game against a very fit Orlando side, and of course Arteta used many different players again.
A thunderstorm delayed the game for an hour but we got off to a quick start as Martinelli put us ahead after just 5 minutes.
Orlando didn’t roll over though and got an equaliser on the half-hour mark through Torres.
It was a toogh game and it wasn’t until the 66th minute that we regained the lead through Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson put the game to bed ten minutes before the end.
Enjoy!
The result was great but that looked like an awful game of football..