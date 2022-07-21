Video Highlights – Orlando 1-3 Arsenal – Gunners leave it late but come through in end

Arsenal continued their pre-season with a tough game against a very fit Orlando side, and of course Arteta used many different players again.

A thunderstorm delayed the game for an hour but we got off to a quick start as Martinelli put us ahead after just 5 minutes.

Orlando didn’t roll over though and got an equaliser on the half-hour mark through Torres.

It was a toogh game and it wasn’t until the 66th minute that we regained the lead through Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson put the game to bed ten minutes before the end.

Enjoy!