Video Highlights – Oxford United 0-3 Arsenal – Nketiah brace seals the win

Oxford United played host to Arsenal in the FA Cup, and with the Gunners flying away at the top of the league, and Oxford flirting with relegation from League One, It was always expected to be a nice easy night for the Gunners.

But the minnows held off a reasonably strong Arsenal team until the break, but then our fitness started to show and we started to overrun Oxford.

A great freekick from Vieira gave Elneny an easy header to give us the lead, and then that man Eddie Nketiah popped up with two well-taken poacher’s goals, and the Gunners have now earned the chance to take on Man City in the next round…

Enjoy!



