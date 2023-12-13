Video Highlights: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal – Gunners claim a point despite 8 changes

PSV 1-1 Arsenal Highilghts

Nketiah scored for Arsenal just before halftime after withstanding pressure from PSV right from the kick off. But it was Nketiah’s precise finish from the right side of the area marked a standout moment in the match. However, Vertessen equalized for PSV with a right-footed strike off the left post five minutes into the second half.

The game remained competitive, with both teams having opportunities to secure a second-half victory. Ismael Saibari hit the near post for Arsenal, while Guus Til’s late shot narrowly missed the target. Despite Jakub Kiwior finding the net for Arsenal from a well-taken header, but the goal was disallowed for offside against Gabriel. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw and seems a fair result in an entertaining game.

I have had to use an Official Spanish provider (Bar TV) for these highlights as this is the only available at the moment. But I do love how excitable the commentators get, especially after a goal!

Enjoy!

