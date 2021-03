It was just over a year ago that Olympiakos arrived at the Emirates a goal down after Arsenal won the First Leg 1-0 away in Athens, so most Gooners were expecting a formality to take us into the next round.

But Olympiakos were not ging to lie down for us, and after surviving an early Lacazette goal that was disallowed, the Greeks claimed an equaliser to take us to extra time…

The rest, as they say, is history!

Let’s hope we have better luck tomorrow…