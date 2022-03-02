Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding have taken time out of their schedules to answer some questions from the fans for the Arsenal YouTube channel.

The pair discuss their most embarrassing moments, with Holding enjoying reminiscing of the time that the Scot tripped over his own feet, with KT claims he was tripped by a ghost.



Patrick

It’s a refreshing change to hear the players come away from the serious of the matchday, but I’m not having any of it in regards to a ghost…

