Video – How did Arteta and Edu do this summer? – The Transfer Show full review

THE TRANSFER SHOW – Summer review discussing every player that has come to Arsenal this summer…

On today’s transfer show, Alfie, Rob and Daniel discuss Arsenal’s transfer window in its entirety, looking at all the incomings, the outgoings and then the stuff we didn’t do.

Are you concerned about a lack of depth or can we deal with it? Should Arsenal have gone all out on Deadline Day?

Listen to what the boys have to say and see if you agree.

Please leave comments below or on the YouTube Channel…

ALFIE

—————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Pre Man United Press Conference Arteta talks about Man United hopes, midfielder injuries and the chase for Douglas Luiz.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids