Arsenal News Latest News

Video – How did Bruno Fernandes get away with this attack on Xhaka?

The first half may have ended 0-0 between Arsenal, but there have been lots of talking points during the first 45 minutes.

One lucky point for Man United was this incident when Bruno Fernandes quite clearly rakes his studs down the back of Granit Xhaka’s leg in an attack from behind with absolutely no chance of getting the ball.

Have a look and see what you think, but what was most surprising was the fact that this foul was checked by VAR and the Man United midfielder was not even given a yellow card!

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs