Video – How far offside was Saka before Ceballos scored????

Wow I have seen some ridiculous calls from VAR over the last couple of years, but how can an offside be called when you need a microscope to actually see the distance that Saka’s toe is in front of the defender’s?

If a linesman could have seen that he would have to have had bionic eyes!

Oh how I long for the days of real referees and linesman. Don’t argue, the refs decision is final. Now get on with it!

Anyway, here is the official SkySports video….

NO GOAL! Saka's toe was just offside and VAR intervened. It's the tightest of margins and Fulham survive!

📱Follow #ARSFUL here: https://t.co/L7n3saCLaL

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 18, 2021

Alan Smith on Saka’s toe being offside, ruling out Ceballos’ goal: “He should have cut his toenails!”

Jumpers for goalposts! (You’ll only get that if you are an old’un like me!)