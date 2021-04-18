Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – How far offside was Saka before Ceballos scored????

Wow I have seen some ridiculous calls from VAR over the last couple of years, but how can an offside be called when you need a microscope to actually see the distance that Saka’s toe is in front of the defender’s?

If a linesman could have seen that he would have to have had bionic eyes!

Oh how I long for the days of real referees and linesman. Don’t argue, the refs decision is final. Now get on with it!

Anyway, here is the official SkySports video….

Alan Smith on Saka’s toe being offside, ruling out Ceballos’ goal: “He should have cut his toenails!”

Jumpers for goalposts! (You’ll only get that if you are an old’un like me!)

  1. Les says:
    April 18, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    It was about 2 mm if that! Par for the course with Fulham, they have had several minimal decisions go their way in recent matches!

  2. R says:
    April 18, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    This VAR thing is getting ridiculous. Totally frustrated right now.

  3. R says:
    April 18, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    They should revisit the offside rule. It is not working well with VAR. This is just ridiculous offside and this decision spat on all the hard work of the players, for what 2 millimeters?

