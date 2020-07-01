Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Humble Aubameyang hints at signing a new deal after Saka

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the fastest Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals when he netted twice against Norwich City this evening at the Emirates.

The Gabonese striker seemed to enjoy that one and he even hinted at signing a contract extension at Arsenal after the Gunners secured the future of Bukayo Saka.

He admitted that since Mikel Arteta has been at the club, there have been signs of positive improvements.

With the players and fans hoping that he signs a new deal to keep him at the club into the future, it seems he may stay after all.

