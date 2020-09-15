Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video “I want to be an Arsenal legend” brilliant Auba video

Fresh from doing the Arsenal live stream announcing that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract the club has released another video via their Twitter account paying tribute to Aubamyenag and past clubs legend.

Set against a musical background with words from some of the club’s legends Auba reveals his feelings about the club and what sort of legacy he wants.

It is a well-produced video and one that gives you goose pimples. Definitely worth a watch.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    September 15, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    You already are!!

    Reply
    1. Uzi Ozil says:
      September 15, 2020 at 5:03 pm

      Finally Sue. The news we have been waiting for..

      This feels like a new signing all over again.

      Aubameyang our Legend. Thank you for believing in Artetas vision. I believe he would have left it Emery was still around

      Reply
      1. AY75 says:
        September 15, 2020 at 5:08 pm

        Most probably….. good thing we got rid.

        Reply
      2. Sue says:
        September 15, 2020 at 5:34 pm

        I second that, Uzi, thank you Auba… you’ve made a lot of people incredibly happy!!

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs