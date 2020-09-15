Video “I want to be an Arsenal legend” brilliant Auba video

Fresh from doing the Arsenal live stream announcing that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract the club has released another video via their Twitter account paying tribute to Aubamyenag and past clubs legend.
Set against a musical background with words from some of the club’s legends Auba reveals his feelings about the club and what sort of legacy he wants.
It is a well-produced video and one that gives you goose pimples. Definitely worth a watch.
This is where you belong, Auba ❤️
🤝 @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/sgViWSBYWf
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020
You already are!!
Finally Sue. The news we have been waiting for..
This feels like a new signing all over again.
Aubameyang our Legend. Thank you for believing in Artetas vision. I believe he would have left it Emery was still around
Most probably….. good thing we got rid.
I second that, Uzi, thank you Auba… you’ve made a lot of people incredibly happy!!