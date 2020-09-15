Video “I want to be an Arsenal legend” brilliant Auba video

Fresh from doing the Arsenal live stream announcing that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract the club has released another video via their Twitter account paying tribute to Aubamyenag and past clubs legend.

Set against a musical background with words from some of the club’s legends Auba reveals his feelings about the club and what sort of legacy he wants.

It is a well-produced video and one that gives you goose pimples. Definitely worth a watch.