Video: Ian Wright gives his verdict on FA Cup, Willian, David Luiz and Sanllehi

Ian Wright has given his verdict on all the latest ongoings at Arsenal, including Willian’s signature, David Luiz’s new contract and Raul Sanllehi’s replacement.

Our former striker is regularly selected as the pundit for British sports television, and is known as a big fan of the club after spending his best years in our famous shirt.

Wright was also the man chosen by BBC for the FA Cup final, and he claims to have made up for the lack of fans inside the stadium by making his presence known.

He also has his say on Willian’s signing, David Luiz’s presence in the squad and all the latest goings on at the club.

Would it be fair to say Ian Wright is somewhat of a spokesman for Arsenal fans?

