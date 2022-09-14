Video: In-depth look behind the scenes of Arsenal U15s cup run

Arsenal’s Under-15 side fought their way into the next round of the cup competitions, but their route didn’t come without some hiccups along the way.

The Gunners were on course to qualify at the midway stage, but cracks began to show as we gave up top spot in the group to Watford, and the video below shows plenty in how our players are expected to behave and manage themselves as they battle the highs and lows of football.

I must say, I’m really enjoying this series which has been filmed alongside Adidas, giving you a real insight into what goes on behind the scenes to try and help these youngsters grow into men of the game.

Patrick

