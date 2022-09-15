Arsenal look to have a future star on their hands in Maldini Kacurri, and this video below has highlighted the scouring network works in the academy.

The defender hasn’t let the name given to him by his parents down at this point, showing real bravery and aggression in the tackle, as well as the composure and physicality which could be all the makings of a future star with the right application, and I will certainly be listening out for any progress in the coming years.

Maldini reminds me more of a right-footed Tony Adams than a Maldini personally, and it was no shock to see that he was a successful trialist on what we saw from the defender.

