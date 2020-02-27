Video – Instant reaction from former Gunners not kind to Arsenal

Martin Keown and John Hartson question Arsenal commitment

Not a good day for Arsenal, they were lethargic throughout and this was highlighted by former Arsenal players Martin Keown and John Hartson speaking on BT Sports straight after the game.

It is hard to argue with their assessment, it was a bad performance and does raise a lot of questions going forward.

The big worry is that this setback affects the team going forward, it is definitely a hard loss to take and one that was self-inflicted.

Keown and Hartson do make some very good points and they are worth a lesson.

This video is from the BT Sports Football Twitter account.

"The rebuilding of this team has to start now! The commitment wasn't there from the off." Scathing from Martin Keown and John Hartson as the Gunners crash out of Europe with defeat at home. pic.twitter.com/WyV993WbPB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2020

Watch more videos here