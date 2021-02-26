Video: Is Arteta admitting that he is overusing Bukayo Saka?

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Bukayo Saka has been playing with fatigue after a gruelling season of football, but still managed to perform for Arsenal last night.

The Gunners enjoyed a 3-2 victory last night, with the youngster my personal man of the match with his two perfect assists for Aubameyang, but Saka has definitely been overused this season.

The 19 year-old is our most important player, and our most consistent, but even the manager appears to be admitting that he can’t continue to use him in the way he has been.

Will Saka get a much-deserved rest come Sunday?

