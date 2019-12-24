Video – Is Mikel Arteta the man to rebuild Arsenal?

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss what Mikel Arteta needs to do to rebuild Arsenal.

This is a very good debate between Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens covering a lot of issues that Arteta will be facing at Arsenal.

There is none of the grandstanding that you see from a lot of pundits. These two have a proper realistic discussion about Arteta, what he can do for the team and certain players and what needs to be done with them.

There was one comedy moment for me which was Marcotti’s opinion on which Arsenal players would get into the Man City side. I will not spoil it but let’s just say, on this one I totally disagree with Gab.

This is an enjoyable video from ESPN UK, I am positive you will agree with it.

