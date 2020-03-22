Video: Is this Arsenal target worth £50Million asking price

Celtic are claimed to want double the fee that was needed to sign Kieran Tierney this summer, but has Odsonne Edouard done enough to warrant such a fee?

Just because somebody says they will not accept less than £50 Million does not mean they have the might to follow through with such demands, and recent reports even claim that the striker will only agree terms on a new contract if a release clause is included, which tells you he is most certainly looking at a move to a bigger club in the near future.

With Aubameyang supposedly also available to leave for £50 Million this summer, Could the Celtic man be a worthy replacement?

Take a look at some of his best bits below, and you tell me whether we should be willing to pay as much as £50 Million for the Frenchman.

Patrick