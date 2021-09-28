Video: Is this Ramsdale save a contender for save of the season?

Aaron Ramsdale pulled off an amazing save to deny Tottenham this weekend in the North London Derby, and I believe the Arsenal goalkeeper could be in contention for save of the season.
The Englishman has been thoroughly impressive since given the chance to star in the first-team, and already appears to have displaced Bernd Leno between the sticks.
His performance in the weekend’s big game with Tottenham didn’t fail to impress either, and his communication with his team-mates as well as his amazing reflexes are proving Arsenal right for making him a priority signing this summer.
What a save this was 😱
Can you remember many better saves?
Patrick
I think most keepers would have saved it. Probably should have tipped it over the bar for a corner as we were very lucky the rebound didn’t fall to a Spurs player to tap in.
You really are unnecessarily negative at times!
Yeaahh … No.
I am very impressed with Ramsdale. I think most of us believed that he will be second choice to Leno, or gradually taking his place, but up until now he is simply performing better.
It’s not even surprising to me because as usual I didn’t my own bias stop me from the fact that what the club has been trying to do over the last 2 seasons is to have two quality GK who will push each other to be better with their performances.
Good one Ramsdale, Good one.
Hope those fans who called him all sorts of names and made so many negative remarks about him are ashamed of themselves.
What I loved even more than the save is how animated he was in his interaction with Partey – a senior player. I dont think Partey was left in any doubt that Ramsdale felt he should have hoofed the ball down field when he had the chance.
Passion.
There was a lot of negative press about Ramsdale and that our signing him was a huge mistake! From what I’ve seen so far he’s doing fine, give him a chance to settle and I think we have acquired a really good keeper. Leno was making lots of mistakes and his concentration was letting him down in games where we were winning. Maybe the competition will help him focus and get back to where he was when he initially joined us.
Great save and, I might add, a crucial one.
The spuds were trying hard to rescue something from the game and if Ramsdale hadn’t produced this save, we would have had an uncomfortable last few minutes…. despite out classing them throughout the game and in every department.
It was a fantastic save! Definitely a contender