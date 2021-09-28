Video: Is this Ramsdale save a contender for save of the season?

Aaron Ramsdale pulled off an amazing save to deny Tottenham this weekend in the North London Derby, and I believe the Arsenal goalkeeper could be in contention for save of the season.

The Englishman has been thoroughly impressive since given the chance to star in the first-team, and already appears to have displaced Bernd Leno between the sticks.

His performance in the weekend’s big game with Tottenham didn’t fail to impress either, and his communication with his team-mates as well as his amazing reflexes are proving Arsenal right for making him a priority signing this summer.

Can you remember many better saves?

Patrick