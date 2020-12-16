Video -It had to be Walcott as Arsenal go one down to Southampton

You just knew it was going to happen. Theo Walcott has put Southampton up against his former team at the Emirates this evening.
Obviously, it was poor defending that allowed Che Adams to get the ball and he fed Walcott who, unusually for him, beat Bernd Leno one on one.
It was hoped that Arsenal would come out firing on all cylinders but that hope was for the birds because Arsenal stayed true to form.
Walcott at the Emirates!@SouthamptonFC take the lead with a well-worked goal 😇#PLonPrime #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/rxwekzsimy
Typically Arsenal pathetic football
Wonder what our coach will do now?
Leave hopefully