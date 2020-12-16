Arsenal News Gooner News

Video -It had to be Walcott as Arsenal go one down to Southampton

You just knew it was going to happen. Theo Walcott has put Southampton up against his former team at the Emirates this evening.

Obviously, it was poor defending that allowed Che Adams to get the ball and he fed Walcott who, unusually for him, beat Bernd Leno one on one.

It was hoped that Arsenal would come out firing on all cylinders but that hope was for the birds because Arsenal stayed true to form.

  1. Colin Bartle says:
    December 16, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Typically Arsenal pathetic football
    Wonder what our coach will do now?

    1. Sean Williams says:
      December 16, 2020 at 7:09 pm

      Leave hopefully

