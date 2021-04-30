Video: ‘It has to be now’ – Arteta reveals his half-time team talk

Mikel Arteta has revealed what he told his Arsenal players at half-time, with his side clawing their deficit back in the latter half against Villarreal.

The Gunners went into the break 2-0 down, and with almost everything going against us, including having a penalty chalked off by VAR.

It wasn’t an immediate improvement, especially as we lost a player 15 minutes into the half, but getting that all-important away goal after that point could well prove crucial.

It sounds like the manager must have been shouting his team talk at the players considering his voice is on it’s way out, but the players can be positive after their second-half display.

Patrick