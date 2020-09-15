Video – It is done – Aubameyang confirms he has signed “da ting”

It is done, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed his new Arsenal contract as confirmed by the man himself in a live video stream via the Arsenal Twitter account.

The full details have yet to be released but none of that is really important now, all that is important is the man has signed on the dotted line and will not be leaving the Emirates anytime soon.

This has been a long drawn out saga but it is over now and is proof that Mikel Arteta has had a massive influence on the player and the club since his arrival, I doubt this moment would have happened with the Spaniard.

Watch the video, the crucial moment comes at 6.09

Get in there.