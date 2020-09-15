Video – It is done – Aubameyang confirms he has signed “da ting”

It is done, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed his new Arsenal contract as confirmed by the man himself in a live video stream via the Arsenal Twitter account.
The full details have yet to be released but none of that is really important now, all that is important is the man has signed on the dotted line and will not be leaving the Emirates anytime soon.
This has been a long drawn out saga but it is over now and is proof that Mikel Arteta has had a massive influence on the player and the club since his arrival, I doubt this moment would have happened with the Spaniard.
Watch the video, the crucial moment comes at 6.09
Get in there.
⌛️ Coming at you 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 from Emirates Stadium… https://t.co/VAZjMxUJE0
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020
Yipeeee!
Hurrah!! Hurrah!! Rejoice!! Party time!!
Happy days!!
Chuffed to bits is an understatement
We love you Auba we do, oooh Auba we love you 🥳🥳🥳❤😍🍻🥂🍾⚽️🤩😍
An arsenal legend sue
Kstix, on the legend claim, we agree… as long as the fans don’t get on his back, if and (probably) when he hits a bad run of form.
Interestingly, despite all the media misrepresentation, he says the decision was never in doubt.
Well done Mikel, your vision for our club is winning over players left, right and centre – another legend in the making?
We have been speaking of tomorrow and they keep getting better. On to the next tomorrow ……. partey!???? We wait and see
😄 let’s hope, Kenya!!
I always thought it was already done!
So now it’s done, I am so happy, hurrah💞❤😆😆💣💥
But there isn’t gonna be any party yet without PARTEY.
😀 good one, Gily!! Hopefully it won’t be too much longer 😉 Until then we can celebrate Auba!!
Fantastic! Onto the next one, midfielder and we are good to go
Thanks for the commitment..
Aubamabloodclatyang. Finally
Fantastic, Kstix… I’ve only just stopped screaming 🤣
Couldn’t stop grinning from ear to ear seeing the video. Good Times sue.. Good times
It was superb!!! Well worth the wait 🙂
How to suck the soul out of the Spuds.
I have to admit earlier on in the year I had my doubts. Well done to all concerned. It’s like signing a brand new player.
Auba looks and sounds so happy!
Thanks Auba – Already a LEGEND!!!
COYG 🙂
Wenger would have said ” This is like a new signing!”
Happy day. No reason not to become an Arsenal legend Pierre. You will.
Did the video the day before yesterday..
Only good things would happen from now onwards.
Get a couple of players out, and bring our midfielders in.
It’s the only reason Auba signed. He has assurance we’ll be competing with Arteta.
Onwards from here
Any merit to an Arsenal interest in
Ibrahim Sangare?
LOVE Partey but damn how can
teams be passing on such a talent
for a measly £10M
One would hope, there is only one reason for the delay. Negotiations. This is a business and Aubameyang rightfully so was looking for another team to drive the price up. That team never materialized because smart teams do not give big contracts to 31 years olds especially a winger or a striker. Let’s hope Arsenal’s new management got this one right. As for Aubameyang becoming an arsenal legend, fat chance to reach that level within 2 years but applaud him for aspiration alone and we will be rooting for him.
Fantastic! Finally official and he will stay on for three more years!!! Think I will get myself and Aubameyang 14 shirt. 😄 Imagine Partey and or Aouar added, oh one can dream! Coyg! 😁😁😁
Yes…… It’s done finally. Jeez I’m so happy. Now get aouar and partey and we’ll b over the moon