Video – It is done – Aubameyang confirms he has signed “da ting”

It is done, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed his new Arsenal contract as confirmed by the man himself in a live video stream via the Arsenal Twitter account.

The full details have yet to be released but none of that is really important now, all that is important is the man has signed on the dotted line and will not be leaving the Emirates anytime soon.

This has been a long drawn out saga but it is over now and is proof that Mikel Arteta has had a massive influence on the player and the club since his arrival, I doubt this moment would have happened with the Spaniard.

Watch the video, the crucial moment comes at 6.09

Get in there.

  1. Sid says:
    September 15, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Yipeeee!

  2. Sue says:
    September 15, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Hurrah!! Hurrah!! Rejoice!! Party time!!
    Happy days!!
    Chuffed to bits is an understatement
    We love you Auba we do, oooh Auba we love you 🥳🥳🥳❤😍🍻🥂🍾⚽️🤩😍

    1. Kstix says:
      September 15, 2020 at 4:43 pm

      An arsenal legend sue

      1. ken1945 says:
        September 15, 2020 at 4:55 pm

        Kstix, on the legend claim, we agree… as long as the fans don’t get on his back, if and (probably) when he hits a bad run of form.

        Interestingly, despite all the media misrepresentation, he says the decision was never in doubt.

        Well done Mikel, your vision for our club is winning over players left, right and centre – another legend in the making?

    2. Kenya 001 says:
      September 15, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      We have been speaking of tomorrow and they keep getting better. On to the next tomorrow ……. partey!???? We wait and see

      1. Sue says:
        September 15, 2020 at 5:30 pm

        😄 let’s hope, Kenya!!

    3. Gily says:
      September 15, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      I always thought it was already done!
      So now it’s done, I am so happy, hurrah💞❤😆😆💣💥

      But there isn’t gonna be any party yet without PARTEY.

      1. Sue says:
        September 15, 2020 at 5:32 pm

        😀 good one, Gily!! Hopefully it won’t be too much longer 😉 Until then we can celebrate Auba!!

  3. Mkenya says:
    September 15, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Fantastic! Onto the next one, midfielder and we are good to go

  4. Peter S. Sumo says:
    September 15, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Thanks for the commitment..

  5. Kstix says:
    September 15, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Aubamabloodclatyang. Finally

    1. Sue says:
      September 15, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      Fantastic, Kstix… I’ve only just stopped screaming 🤣

      1. Kstix says:
        September 15, 2020 at 4:46 pm

        Couldn’t stop grinning from ear to ear seeing the video. Good Times sue.. Good times

        1. Sue says:
          September 15, 2020 at 5:32 pm

          It was superb!!! Well worth the wait 🙂

  6. NWL Dan says:
    September 15, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    How to suck the soul out of the Spuds.
    I have to admit earlier on in the year I had my doubts. Well done to all concerned. It’s like signing a brand new player.

  7. GunneRay says:
    September 15, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Auba looks and sounds so happy!

    Thanks Auba – Already a LEGEND!!!

    COYG 🙂

  8. ahmad73 says:
    September 15, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Wenger would have said ” This is like a new signing!”

  9. Sean Williams says:
    September 15, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Happy day. No reason not to become an Arsenal legend Pierre. You will.

  10. Eddie says:
    September 15, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Did the video the day before yesterday..
    Only good things would happen from now onwards.
    Get a couple of players out, and bring our midfielders in.
    It’s the only reason Auba signed. He has assurance we’ll be competing with Arteta.
    Onwards from here

    1. ACE says:
      September 15, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      Any merit to an Arsenal interest in
      Ibrahim Sangare?

      LOVE Partey but damn how can
      teams be passing on such a talent
      for a measly £10M

  11. lcw says:
    September 15, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    One would hope, there is only one reason for the delay. Negotiations. This is a business and Aubameyang rightfully so was looking for another team to drive the price up. That team never materialized because smart teams do not give big contracts to 31 years olds especially a winger or a striker. Let’s hope Arsenal’s new management got this one right. As for Aubameyang becoming an arsenal legend, fat chance to reach that level within 2 years but applaud him for aspiration alone and we will be rooting for him.

  12. KentIAm says:
    September 15, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Fantastic! Finally official and he will stay on for three more years!!! Think I will get myself and Aubameyang 14 shirt. 😄 Imagine Partey and or Aouar added, oh one can dream! Coyg! 😁😁😁

  13. Labass says:
    September 15, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Yes…… It’s done finally. Jeez I’m so happy. Now get aouar and partey and we’ll b over the moon

