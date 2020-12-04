Video – “It was very special” Mikel Arteta reflects on the fans returning to the Emirates

There may have been just 2000 fans at the Emirates last night for the Europa League clash against Rapid Wien but it was still special according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

It was an excellent performance from the team, one that would have been very welcomed by the few fans in the stadium but it will not always be like that if there is a repeat of recent Premier League results at the Emirates.

Still, it was good to see some atmosphere finally return, even if it was minimal at this stage.