Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – “It’s a process and we have to believe in it” Mustafi after win over Sheffield United

Arsenal beating Sheffield United today may not have been a festival of glorious football but it was a win and has secured the Gunners a berth in the FA Cup semi-final and right now, that is all that matters.

Shkodran Mustafi was speaking to BT Sport after the game and you can tell he knows it was not the best performance twice saying it is a process and we have to believe in it.

Regardless of what actually happened on the pitch, all that matters is that Arsenal won.

