Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – “It’s not the teams fault, it was my fault.” David Luiz gives reaction to terrible performance

David Luiz had a nightmare at the office today and had no choice but to face the camera and explain what the hell he was playing at.

In just 26 minutes he was responsible for two goals and got himself sent off, even by his standards that takes some doing.

He spoke with Sky Sports after the 3-0 loss to Man City at the Etihad this evening and in all fairness, he did not try and make too many excuses.

He also discussed his contract situation, a bit weird actually, have a listen.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags David Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs