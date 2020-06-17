Video – “It’s not the teams fault, it was my fault.” David Luiz gives reaction to terrible performance

David Luiz had a nightmare at the office today and had no choice but to face the camera and explain what the hell he was playing at.

In just 26 minutes he was responsible for two goals and got himself sent off, even by his standards that takes some doing.

He spoke with Sky Sports after the 3-0 loss to Man City at the Etihad this evening and in all fairness, he did not try and make too many excuses.

He also discussed his contract situation, a bit weird actually, have a listen.

"It's not the teams fault, it was my fault." David Luiz accepted responsibility for Arsenal's defeat at Manchester City, adding that he wants to stay at the club and Mikel Arteta 'wants me to stay'. Arsenal fans – should he stay or should he go? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Z9sPQfEq6b — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020