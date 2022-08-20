Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Jamie O’Hara caught actually praising Arsenal

I know most Arsenal fans won’t believe this video clip but it really happened tonight on TalkSport after Jamie O’Hara watched the the Gunners totally dominate in tonight’s Bournemouth v Arsenal EPL game.

The totally anti-Arsenal pundit even likened Arsenal to playing like Man City, where Mikel Arteta used to be the assistant manager to Pep, and of course who Arsenal bought Zinchenko and Jesus from this summer.

Watch and believe!

