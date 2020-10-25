Video: Jamie Vardy breaks the deadlock late on as Arsenal rue missed chances

Jamie Vardy has punished Arsenal’s failure to be clinical at the other end of the pitch, putting Leicester 1-0 up with under 10 minutes left to play.

The Englishman wasn’t deemed fit enough to start the match, and I’m sure I wasn’t alone in having a mini-celebration on word that he was to be benched, but that feeling has done a 180 degree turn now.

Vardy came off the bench dead on the hourmark, and I’m sure I wasn’t alone in dreading the thought that this could well settle the game.

No doubt, he finds himself in space to get on the end of Cengiz Under’s sublime run to unlock the defence, and we now have little time to get back into the game.

The cross, the pass, the FINISH! 🙌 Jamie Vardy puts Leicester in the lead. pic.twitter.com/BGRgClE7Zr — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) October 25, 2020

Can Arsenal salvage something late on?

Patrick