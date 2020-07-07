Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Jamie Vardy levels for Leicester City to earn draw against unlucky Arsenal

Luck has not been on Arsenal’s side tonight. First Eddie Nketiah gets sent off after a genuine attempt to win the ball and then Jamie Vardy equals for the Foxes and is judged onside by the barest of margins.

Both calls by VAR were probably correct but it does not negate the feeling that we have been hard done by.

Arsenal should have defended better and not allowed a pass to go right through the penalty area but there will be time for a post mortem later on.

Have a look for yourselves and see what you think about the defending.

  1. A J says:
    July 7, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH HE SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN ON THE PARK !

    I guess it’s easy to kick someone in the head from behind !!!

