Video – Jamie Vardy levels for Leicester City to earn draw against unlucky Arsenal

Luck has not been on Arsenal’s side tonight. First Eddie Nketiah gets sent off after a genuine attempt to win the ball and then Jamie Vardy equals for the Foxes and is judged onside by the barest of margins.

Both calls by VAR were probably correct but it does not negate the feeling that we have been hard done by.

Arsenal should have defended better and not allowed a pass to go right through the penalty area but there will be time for a post mortem later on.

Have a look for yourselves and see what you think about the defending.

Who else but that man Jamie Vardy? Leicester equalize at the Emirates with this massive goal. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/f2Dl9bDj6G — #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 7, 2020