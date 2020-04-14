Video – Jan 2007 The Day Arsenal Arsenal beat Tottenham to reach the League Cup Final

During this enforced break from football I am really enjoying watching highlights of Classic Arsenal games, and this is one game that gave me particular satisfaction as it stopped Tottenham from reaching a Final.

Wenger had, as usual, played with a lot of kids in the early rounds, and even in the decisive semi-final, Le Prof still refused to put out a full strength side, so after drawing the first leg 2-2, we started the second with such leading lights as Hoyte, Denilson, Senderos and Aliadiere.

Full-time arrived and it was still deadlocked at 3-3 on aggregate, and then this happened….

Watch the highlights from both legs.

Enjoy!