Video – Jan 2007 The Day Arsenal Arsenal beat Tottenham to reach the League Cup Final

During this enforced break from football I am really enjoying watching highlights of Classic Arsenal games, and this is one game that gave me particular satisfaction as it stopped Tottenham from reaching a Final.

Wenger had, as usual, played with a lot of kids in the early rounds, and even in the decisive semi-final, Le Prof still refused to put out a full strength side, so after drawing the first leg 2-2, we started the second with such leading lights as Hoyte, Denilson, Senderos and Aliadiere.

Full-time arrived and it was still deadlocked at 3-3 on aggregate, and then this happened….

Watch the highlights from both legs.

Enjoy!

  1. Sue says:
    April 14, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Eddie Hoyte?!!! 😜 Justin…..

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      April 14, 2020 at 9:32 am

      Oops! I’ll fix that!

      Reply

