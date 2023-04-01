Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Jesus and Trossard combine to put Arsenal three up

Arsenal is flying now, just ten minutes into the second half and the Gunners are now three up against a hapless Leeds United.

It was a brilliant goal in terms of its build-up with Leandro Triossard and Gabriel Jesus combining to put the game beyond Leeds.

This is the perfect response to Man City beating Liverpool comprehensively earlier today and will maintain the 8-point gap at the top of the table.

