Video: Jesus completes his hat-trick to cap off fine Emirates Cup performance

Gabriel Jesus has made it 5-0 to Arsenal against today’s Emirates Cup opponents Sevilla, completing his hat-trick in the process.
It has been a fine performance from the Brazilian, who has shown just how clinical he can be in front of goal, scoring three times with his right boot.
The Gunners have been in rampant form throughout the match, and have somehow only managed to score the one goal after the break so far, but Jesus will not complain after completing his hat-trick.
Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports
Jesus and Zinchenko have since been replaced to a standing ovation, before we closed out the game for a 6-0 win.
Patrick
I wonder why even we need to play friendlies. One reason might be that friendly matches are the only matches Arsenal fan can enjoy. Sanogo scoring 4 in one match and scoring 5 against PSG or Sevilla can only be seen in friendly matches. Once competitive match starts then it scares the hell out of arsenal. Even simple winnable match would seem mountain to climb, every steps would seem difficult, goals will be difficult to come. For now enjoying friendly matches is the best chance we can enjoy .
Bro we weren’t even enjoying friendlies before last season.. You can call me an Arteta hater but the additions of Jesus and Saliba are definitely making a difference.