Video: Jesus completes his hat-trick to cap off fine Emirates Cup performance

Gabriel Jesus has made it 5-0 to Arsenal against today’s Emirates Cup opponents Sevilla, completing his hat-trick in the process.

It has been a fine performance from the Brazilian, who has shown just how clinical he can be in front of goal, scoring three times with his right boot.

The Gunners have been in rampant form throughout the match, and have somehow only managed to score the one goal after the break so far, but Jesus will not complain after completing his hat-trick.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

Jesus and Zinchenko have since been replaced to a standing ovation, before we closed out the game for a 6-0 win.

Patrick