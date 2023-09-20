Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Jesus joins the party as Arsenal threaten to run riot on CL return

Gabriel Jesus has fired Arsenal into a 3-0 lead in the opening half of our Champions League clash with PSV, potentially setting us up for a eye-opening victory.

The Gunners look red-hot this evening, after somewhat of a slow start in front of goal so far this term, but this could well be the breakthrough we have needed to to truly kickstart our campaign.

Bukayo Saka marked his CL debut with a quickfire goal inside 8 minutes, before Leandro Trossard made it 2-0 10 minutes later. Brazilian Jesus has now notched up our third of the first-half, and we’ll all be keen for more come after the restart.

I can’t be happier given that I was a little bit worried prior to kick-off due to our relatively limited CL experience in our squad, and now am brimming for more. Can we clock up six?

Patrick

