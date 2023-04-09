Video – Jesus make it 2-0 against Liverpool with fine header

Gabriel Martinelli turned provider to assist Gabriel Jesus and that combination has put the Gunners two up against Liverpool after just 27 minutes.

It was a delightful cross from Martinelli and Jesus sneaked between two Liverpool defenders with a beautiful header that Allison could not stop.

That was Jesus’s third goal in two games since he returned from injury and this game is now Arsenal’s to lose.

Enjoy one of the videos below, the millions of Arsenal fans around the world watching live on TV certainly would have done so.

GABRIEL JESUS DOUBLES ARSENAL'S LEAD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7PXqE2GZgU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023