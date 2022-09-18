Video: Jesus makes it two as Arsenal threaten to run away with the game

Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Arsenal have moved into the 2-0 lead before the half-hour mark, with Gabriel Jesus capping off a neat move.

William Saliba had put us into the initial lead as he headed home from the corner kick, and it is another header which has made it two.

This time it was from open play, with Granit Xhaka impressively finding the ball over the defender to find Jesus clear in the box to head it home.

It really was a great ball and vision by Xhaka to create this one, and he could well be playing his best football since arriving at the club.

