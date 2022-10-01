Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Gabriel Jesus marks his first NLD with predatorial goal

Gabriel Jesus has put Arsenal back into the lead in today’s North London Derby clash between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Thomas Partey had initially opened the scoring in the first-half, before Harry Kane’s penalty kick cancelled out our lead, but just moments after the break we have foud ourselves back ahead.

This time it was down to a mistake by Hugo Lloris and Christian Romero, with our main man Jesus fighting his way to get the ball over the line to mark his first North London Derby with the goal.

We’ve been the better side thus far, and feel that we deserve to be ahead, and at present, we still look the most likely to add the next goal also, which will hopefully assure us of another victory.

