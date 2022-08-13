Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Jesus shows his predatorial goal threat with his second v Leicester

Gabriel Jesus has added his second goal of the game to put Arsenal 2-0 up over Leicester, and well on course for victory.

We haven’t had the entire half our own way, with Wesley Fofana giving us a scare around 10 minutes in to give his side a boost in confidence, but Jesus’s first gave the momentum back to us.

He’s now added a second from the back post, after our corner was knocked on to the Brazilian to head home unchallenged.

It has been some half for the former Man City star, showing exactly what we have to look forward to this season, and this is much more of the showing that we wanted to see after some sketchy times last week.

