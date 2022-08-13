Video: Jesus shows his predatorial goal threat with his second v Leicester

Gabriel Jesus has added his second goal of the game to put Arsenal 2-0 up over Leicester, and well on course for victory.

We haven’t had the entire half our own way, with Wesley Fofana giving us a scare around 10 minutes in to give his side a boost in confidence, but Jesus’s first gave the momentum back to us.

He’s now added a second from the back post, after our corner was knocked on to the Brazilian to head home unchallenged.

Pictures courtesy of Merfawe TV

Gabriel Jesus is there at the back post and he has a brace in the first half! Arsenal lead Leicester City 2-0. #AFC

📺: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/FD50gV62Mm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 13, 2022

It has been some half for the former Man City star, showing exactly what we have to look forward to this season, and this is much more of the showing that we wanted to see after some sketchy times last week.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…