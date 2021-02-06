Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Joe Willock scores just 16 minutes into Newcastle debut

Joe Willock left Arsenal this week to join Newcastle on loan until the end of the season, and has scored on his debut.

The midfielder had played very little for the Gunners this term, picking up the majority of his minutes in the Europa League, and you can’t blame him for wanting more regular action.

Arsenal could certainly have done with a goal this afternoon as they struggled in front of goal, but they wont begrudge Willock’s debut goal for the Toon.

Should Willock have been given more of a chance in our first-team this season?

Patrick

  1. Loose Cannon says:
    February 6, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    Good news for Willock, but he was set up by St Maximin, who do we bring on? someone with a jockers hairstyle.

