Video: Jota completes the brace to leave Arsenal with a mountain to climb

Arsenal now trail Liverpool by a 2-0 scoreline with just over 10 minutes left on the clock, and we will now need a minor miracle to reach the final.

We started the match brightly, but a number of our players are now looking tired, and we are having very little luck in carving out chances.

Diogo Jota scored in the first-halt when cutting in from the left to get away from Tomiyasu placing his effort away, and this time it was an amazing ball over the top of or our defence which carved us open to double their lead.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Apart from Martinelli, the rest appear to have given up…

Patrick