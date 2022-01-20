Video: Jota completes the brace to leave Arsenal with a mountain to climb

Arsenal now trail Liverpool by a 2-0 scoreline with just over 10 minutes left on the clock, and we will now need a minor miracle to reach the final.
We started the match brightly, but a number of our players are now looking tired, and we are having very little luck in carving out chances.
Diogo Jota scored in the first-halt when cutting in from the left to get away from Tomiyasu placing his effort away, and this time it was an amazing ball over the top of or our defence which carved us open to double their lead.
Pictures courtesy of BeinSports
Apart from Martinelli, the rest appear to have given up…
Patrick
Arsenal and red card ♦️ issue is tiring.
At least its not xhaka
Its plain that our team lacked a deal of match sharpness in several positions and were second best nearly all over the pitch. ESR and TOMI were obviously not match fit and how it showed. Saka too looked way below his usual form and vitality.
TBH, I expected no more than we got, as IT WAS CLEAR THAT SOMEOF OUR PLAYERS WERE RUSHED BACK SOONER THAN THEY WERE READY, JUST TO FILL OUR QUOTA AND AVOID USING ALL THE INEXPERIENCED KIDS ON THE BENCH .
Mostly bad luck to be in that situation but of course the MA out brigade will now vent their spleen, though to no effect, as I am certain he wil be here for ages yet.
I am glad of that too, as despite a disappointing night, the general progress and clear sense of direction is beyond obvious to most Gooners, the odd brigade excepted!
The many deadwood are being steadily got out and better class players aarriving.
Why must Arteta make subs very late? He caused Party’s red card, the timing was wrong. You were down with a goal, change tactics and make subs earlier. All the haters, see the difference Xhaka gives the team. The midfield is a mess, no forward play from all those passengers.
And just where was the rolls royce, the 50M rated central defender?