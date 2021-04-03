Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Jota makes it three but Gabriel needs a reality check

Liverpool have moved into a 3-0 lead at the Emirates this evening, leaving Arsenal with little hope of closing on the Premier League’s European places.

The Gunners had a slim chance of landing a place in Europe from their league position, but they can now concentrate on winning the Europa League, as that is now our only hope.

This third goal comes from another Gabriel mistake, with us blaming the same defender for Liverpool’s second. This time it was his misplaced pass inside our own half which allowed the Reds to hurt us.



Sorry but I won’t be posting any more Liverpool goals if there are any, but should Arsenal find anything I will share them with you.

