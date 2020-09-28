Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Jota marks Liverpool debut with result-clinching goal

Diogo Jota has put the game to bed in the after 88 minutes, ending any hopes of Arsenal getting any points from their trip to Liverpool.

The Gunners hadn’t really looked like equalising to be honest, apart from the dreadful attempt by our previous goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette on the hour mark.

The game was put to bed in the dying moments however, and we will go back to London to regroup ahead of returning on Thursday to take on Liverpool again in the Carabao Cup.

