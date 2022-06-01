Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Just Arsenal Show Video – Is Ruben Neves or Youri Tielemans the best fit for Arsenal?

The Just Arsenal Transfer Window Show is back starring Alfie and Rob

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. Both players have been heavily linked with moves to North London, sparking debate as to which type of profile Arsenal should be after to complement the existing cohort at the club.

While Neves looks to be more of a number six to provide an alternative to Partey, Tielemans would likely compete to take Xhaka’s spot at the left-eight. Which should Arsenal prioritise?

Or could we really do with both?

Enjoy the video.

Ruben Neves o Youri Tielemans

