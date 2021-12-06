Video – Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith on “Is it time to move on from Aubameyang?”

This week’s Just Arsenal Show is featuring our very own Dan Smith giving his forthright views on our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who after a very mediocre return in the last campaign, has continued in the same vein this season.

So far, Auba has scored 4 goals in 12 games in the EPL; but it is the glaring misses that have shown that he has lost his confidence in front of goal.

At 32 has he simply lost his mojo? Or has he become too comfortable after signing his new mega contract?

Enjoy!