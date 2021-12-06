Video – Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith on “Is it time to move on from Aubameyang?”

This week’s Just Arsenal Show is featuring our very own Dan Smith giving his forthright views on our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who after a very mediocre return in the last campaign, has continued in the same vein this season.
So far, Auba has scored 4 goals in 12 games in the EPL; but it is the glaring misses that have shown that he has lost his confidence in front of goal.
At 32 has he simply lost his mojo? Or has he become too comfortable after signing his new mega contract?
Enjoy!
It could be anything from a list of reasons why it isnt clicking for him .
Age as caught up with him
Arteta dismal team set ups and tactics
Or lack of confidence.
What I do know is that he probably needs replacing at the end of the season (along with the manager )but will we be able to shift him on ?that’s another question all together .
Funny how he was top class before a certain someone got his hands on him though .. just saying ..
Agreed…we play s defensive style but with no counter attack?????? Not sure how strikers are supposed to function in a system like that.
The fact that Crystal Palace in 13th place has a better goal difference than us should tell us all we need to know.
YES A NUMBER OF REASONS PERHAPS . But whenever a player who was formerly a great player goes off his form for so long It is most often because he no longer cares enough to give 100%.
And in our tough,. unforgiving Prem, NO player who is consistently LAZY -and as ever I call it what it is and don’t shilly shally around the TRUTH – has a hope inhell of succeeding.
IDLENESS AND LAZINESS -THE OZIL AND WALCOTT DISEASE – IS HIS REAL PROBLEM.
Other factors too, including being older and too comfortable on his obscenely and stupidly awarded salary also play a part. But LAZINESS is the main reason for his uselessness.
Lets not deny that truth, eh?
The guy has contributed precious little and the Manager was right to take him off at Manchester.He put on two strikers in an effort to get a point , yet he is being criticised by certain so called knowledgeable pundits for so doing.Utter nonsense.He should not start against Everton, but he probably will.We need an upgrade for next season, that is for sure.
Oh no. He should be rested. Is it the strain of being a captain that is interfering with his ability? It’s still the same, rest him and give someone else a show. Give the arm band to our esteemed GK. He not only direct players, but lead from the front.
He should be moved on but who is going to pay him 300G a week or anything near that?.We are stuck with him I’m afraid.
Our top 3 “strikers” are under performing.
Well sort of.
Premier League goals this season.
Aubameyang 60m 300k p/w = 4 Goals
Lacazette 50m 200k p/w 1 Goal
Pepe 72mill 140 k p/w 0 Goals.
ESR 5
Odegaard 2
Saka 2
Gabriel 1
Martinelli 1
Partey 1
So Aubameyang is “statistically” our top designated “striker” with 4 goals.
Kane has only scored one PL goals this season and Spurs are a catch up game off top 4.
Vardy has scored 8 goals but Leicester are 4 points behind having played one more game.
Utd has scored 8 more goals and Westham 11 more goals. We are averaging barely a goal a game yet if we beat Everton tomorrow we will go above United and be but a point off Westham who are in 4th. We then play Southampton and Westham at home and if we win all 3 games will be clear 4th by the 15th.
Its a funny old game
Keep up the faith.
Trust the process.
Aubamayeng should do the honorable thing and leave. I still think the Manager should stay, he has done well with this young team. He should be given a chance to complete his project of rebuilding the team. The minority of fans forget that this team has been playing together for a very short while. And I think they have done very well.
Support The Manager!!
Trust The Process!!
And certain fans forget when you bring new players in they should already be in the mold that fit the team and style of play….not be a 2/3 years project until they produce.
Or should we allow players 3 years to settle in before judging?
Most people will criticize Auba for lack of goals but forget that for a striker to perform well, he needs service! Any striker will struggle all day if he doesn’t get constant supply of good balls in good areas. Its no coincidence that his period of poor form coincides with the absence of Ozil, who was our best creator.
Its worth mentioning that none of the midfielders we have at the moment are anywhere near Ozil’s stats in his last season with us.
This also explains why the rest of the fowards in the team are struggling – lack of creativity.