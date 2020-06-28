Video – Just not Sheffield United’s day as second goal disallowed

If Sheffield United was not playing against Arsenal I would actually feel sorry for them.

For the second time today, they have had a goal disallowed for offside and unusually for VAR, they got it bang on once again.

Oliver Norwood whipped in a low free-kick that spun into the air and John Egan was on the end of it for the Blades, however, the linesmen immediately flagged for offside and VAR confirmed it.

This video comes from the official FA Cup broadcast partners ViaPlay.

Det vil seg ikke for Sheffield United. To VAR-sjekker – ingen scoringer. Viaplay og V sport 1 nå! 📺: https://t.co/FrKvkJ91WS pic.twitter.com/rAqWZlVT1W — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) June 28, 2020