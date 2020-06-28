Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Just not Sheffield United’s day as second goal disallowed

If Sheffield United was not playing against Arsenal I would actually feel sorry for them.

For the second time today, they have had a goal disallowed for offside and unusually for VAR, they got it bang on once again.

Oliver Norwood whipped in a low free-kick that spun into the air and John Egan was on the end of it for the Blades, however, the linesmen immediately flagged for offside and VAR confirmed it.

This video comes from the official FA Cup broadcast partners ViaPlay.

  1. Arunava says:
    June 28, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    Both the offside calls were correct, dont know why you have to feel sorry for them

    Reply

