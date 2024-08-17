Video – Kai Havertz grabs Arsenal’s first goal of the season

Arsenal have taken the lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a well-placed header from Kai Havertz.

The Gunners started the match in control, and it seemed only a matter of time before they found the breakthrough. In the 24th minute, Bukayo Saka delivered a pinpoint cross, which Havertz expertly guided into the net with his head.

While Wolves remain a threat, Arsenal’s strong start suggests a positive opening-day result is on the cards, provided they maintain their focus and composure.

"Beautiful ball! Fabulous finish!" Kai Havertz scores Arsenal's first goal of the 2024/25 season with a fine header! pic.twitter.com/6xdcbVmc7k — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 17, 2024