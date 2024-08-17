Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Kai Havertz grabs Arsenal’s first goal of the season

Arsenal have taken the lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a well-placed header from Kai Havertz.

The Gunners started the match in control, and it seemed only a matter of time before they found the breakthrough. In the 24th minute, Bukayo Saka delivered a pinpoint cross, which Havertz expertly guided into the net with his head.

While Wolves remain a threat, Arsenal’s strong start suggests a positive opening-day result is on the cards, provided they maintain their focus and composure.

  1. Good for us to be in front,
    Watching the match live now, Pathey is losing too many balls and seem not too physically strong. Merino will surely be a welcome idea. Can’t wait for Rice to go back to No 6 that is what he does best. Pathey’s fragility is leaving our defence open even though we are yet to conceed a goal.
    Wolves proving to be a real threat hope things in change in second half.

