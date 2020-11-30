Video: Keane discusses Arsenal’s ‘soft’ character but Tottenham could be ideal

Roy Keane has described Arsenal’s players as looking soft after their loss to Wolves, and claims they are not good enough.

The defeat to Wolves was a performance to be forgotten for Gunners fans, but after one win in their last six Premier League matches, there is clearly problems that need to be addressed.

While Roy Keane jokes that Arsenal ‘has what it takes to stay up’, he hints that Tottenham could be the ideal match to bring the fight back out of the team, with the North London derby one which should bring a new kind of motivation for the players.

Is Tottenham the ideal opponent for Arsenal to bring the team back to performing?

Patrick